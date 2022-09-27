Lakewood Police Department begins recruitment process for new chief

The search for the new chief of police in Lakewood is underway, as the police department shared the application and job description for its next "proven leader." Former Chief Dan McCasky retired in June, and Division Chief Ed Loar has been serving as the interim since then.

Per the candidate profile, the city is seeking a candidate in part who has a bachelor's degree, a master's degree is preferred, and 10 years or more of police work with a minimum or five years in a senior management position with a metropolitan law enforcement agency.

The hiring range for the top Lakewood agent is $180,000 to $215,000, and candidate interviews will begin in November with the expectation for an official offer to be made to the top choice by middle of January 2023.

For interest and more information about the top job and application process, visit the Lakewood Police Department website.