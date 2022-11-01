Lakewood will be the first city in Colorado to get Google Fiber high-speed internet

Lakewood will become Colorado's first city with Google Fiber internet available for customers.

In 2019, Lakewood voters gave city officials permission to explore options to improve broadband internet offerings. The city then agreed to terms with Google to bring Fiber high-speed broadband internet to residents and businesses.

Google Fiber is fiber optic high-speed internet that offers speed higher than other plans offered by competitors.

"Everyone needs to be connected today whether it's for school or work, and I think adding Google Fiber in Lakewood is a great step in the right direction," said Mayor Adam Paul. "Internet connectivity is as important as having water and electricity, and we need to ensure we have robust systems in place to serve our residents and our businesses."

Construction will begin in city easements and rights of way in 2023, with service becoming available as network segments are completed.