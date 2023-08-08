Instructor crashes into driving school in Lakewood
A driving instructor accidentally crashed into a driving school in Lakewood on Tuesday.
It happened at the Community Driving School in Lakewood. The employee was trying to park his personal vehicle when the car went through the wall. The owner of the company tells CBS News Colorado this employee had just been hired and was not yet a certified instructor, nor was he driving students at the time.
The front of the school is damaged but no one was hurt.
