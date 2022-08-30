Lakewood wants your feedback on Bear Creek Dog Park proposal
The City of Lakewood wants input on a proposed dog park. Bear Creek Dog Park would be located at the intersection of Bear Creek Greenbelt and Wadsworth Boulevard.
It would also incorporate a new parking area and trailhead. According to the city, "Improvements to the park could include up to 8 acres of the site dedicated to a fenced, off-leash dog park and trail connections."
