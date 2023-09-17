Crash through several yards and into home kills teenager

A 17-year-old driver died early Sunday morning when a vehicle crashed through several fences and yards before hitting a house.

The Lakewood Police Department started receiving calls from residents in the area of South Jellison Court and West Kentucky Drive shortly after midnight.

The teenager was found dead inside the vehicle. LPD did not release the teenager's identity.

No one was inside the home at the time the car struck it, and no other injuries have been reported.

LPD investigators do not believe there were any passengers inside the vehicle when it crashed.

An LPD spokesman told CBS News Colorado that its investigators are trying to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash. He confirmed the vehicle was not stolen.