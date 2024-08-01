Watch CBS News
All evacuation orders lifted for the Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Lakeshore Fire managers hold news conference about destructive new Colorado wildfire
Lakeshore Fire managers hold news conference about destructive new Colorado wildfire 13:20

On Thursday, all evacuation orders were lifted for the Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir in Boulder County. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir. CBS

The Boulder County sheriff said this fire was human-caused, but appeared to be accidental. 

All roads that were closed in the area during the evacuations and fire activity, including Flagstaff Road and Gross Dam Road, were reopened by Thursday morning. 

The Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir.  CBS

Denver Water has an expansion project for the dam at Gross Reservoir that is not known to be threatened by Lake Shore Fire.  

