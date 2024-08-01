All evacuation orders lifted for the Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir

On Thursday, all evacuation orders were lifted for the Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir in Boulder County. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lake Shore Fire north of Gross Reservoir. CBS

The Boulder County sheriff said this fire was human-caused, but appeared to be accidental.

All roads that were closed in the area during the evacuations and fire activity, including Flagstaff Road and Gross Dam Road, were reopened by Thursday morning.

Denver Water has an expansion project for the dam at Gross Reservoir that is not known to be threatened by Lake Shore Fire.