Preparing for heavy mountain traffic, flights and camping during Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend travel rush was gearing up on Friday in the state. We were in Morrison during the morning time, where traffic on Interstate 70 heading west can be a headache.

We spoke to CDOT about avoiding the worst of heavy traffic, as drivers were losing time to avoid it altogether. CDOT said Labor Day traffic usually picks up on I-70 between 9 and 10 a.m. on Friday and last into early evening. Of course there's a break overnight, but then again early Saturday morning around 6 a.m., traffic starts building up again.

Traffic is usually light Sunday, but then, it will get busy Monday as people make the mad dash home. CDOT says traffic is usually the worst between summit county and Denver, but drivers don't have to worry about construction, because while there are portions of the road being worked on, crews have the long weekend off, but you should keep an eye on weather closures, especially if you are heading through the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

"If we do have any concerns regarding weather, flash flooding is a concern CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson told CBS News Colorado. "So if we feel we need to close down Glenwood Canyon preemptively, we will do it.



So if you are traveling west this weekend, it's probably a good idea to visit the CDOT website before you leave to check road conditions and look at live highway cameras.

Nationwide, AAA says about a third of Americans are planning a getaway this holiday weekend. The travel app, Hopper, says about 13 million people are planning on flying. You might not be paying as much as you did at the beginning of the summer. but you might still be dealing with some disruptions to those flights.

"And we expect that to continue through Labor Day weekend," said Hayley Berg with Hopper. "Today, about one in four flights are being delayed on departure, and about three to four percent of flights are being canceled."

If possible, experts say booking the earliest flight can avoid delays. It's also best to take a direct flight, so you don't risk missing a connection.

Looking ahead to the fall, experts say prices will drop in September and October and then go back up for the winter holiday season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also reminding everyone to be safe during the holiday. If you're spending time outside this weekend, bears are already ramping up for hibernation, so be sure to secure food and garbage.

Also, check the fire restrictions for where you're planning to visit, and if you're heading out on the water, make sure you wear your life jacket.