Brooklyn Nets owner "disappointed" after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film "based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation."

The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel." The synopsis adds that viewers will "find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called 'Negro' in this movie packed with tons of research."

According to Rolling Stone, the film, based on the 2015 book, asserts that "many famous high-ranking Jews" have "admitted" to "worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer."

Tsai and the Nets reacted quickly to the latest trouble stirred up by Irving, who had previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat and last month on social media shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

"I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai wrote on Twitter regarding Irving.

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Irving was unavailable for most of the Nets' home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City. The Nets then declined to give him a contract extension this summer, meaning Irving could be in his final season with the team.

"The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech," the team said in a statement. "We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time."

Irving's tweet comes as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to face backlash after he made multiple antisemitic comments earlier this month.