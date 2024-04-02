1 dead, 1 injured in Kipling Street shooting behind fourplex in Lakewood, Colorado

One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting behind a fourplex in Lakewood on Tuesday evening, Lakewood Police Department confirmed at the scene. There were no arrests or suspect information early in the investigation.

LAKEWOOD POLICE

According to Lakewood PD, police agents received a call for the shooting in the 1600 block of Kipling Street just before 6:30 p.m. When agents arrived on scene, one of the victims was found dead behind the fourplex. The other victim, a male (age unknown), was taken to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Police told CBS News Colorado at the scene neither of the victims were known residents at the fourplex, and it was not believed they knew any residents either.

There wasn't any suspect information for police to share when CBS Colorado was at the scene.

It's believe to be an isolated shooting at this time.