Watch CBS News
Local News

King Soopers adds membership program to 'Boost' savings

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

King Soopers adds membership program to 'Boost' savings
King Soopers adds membership program to 'Boost' savings 00:26

King Soopers shoppers can now sign up for an annual membership program called Boost, and get further savings on their groceries and gas purchases. 

ks-gas-station-raw-it-1-concatenated-141559-frame-2251.jpg
Kings Soopers adds membership program. CBS

Boost will cost $59 or $99 a year, and give shoppers access to free grocery delivery, 2X fuel points on every purchase, and additional savings on some favorite brands. The grocery chain estimates that Boost can save customers $1,000 per year at it's stores. 

"We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets - and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient," Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers said in a news release.

The news release said that Boost expands on savings already available to King Soopers loyalty card holders. 

LINK: King Soopers Boost program 

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.