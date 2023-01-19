Kim Kardashian buys amethyst cross pendant worn by Princess Diana at auction

A diamond cross pendant once worn by Princess Diana now belongs to Kim Kardashian, after the reality star and business mogul outbid others at a Sotheby's auction. The amethyst pendant was expected to go for $80,000 GBP to $120,000 GBP. Kardashian bought it for $163,800 GBP – or $202,492.18 U.S. dollars.

The cross was formerly part of the collection of the late Naim Attallah, CBE, a Palestinian-British businessman and writer. The pendant, which dates back to 1920, was made by jewelry manufacturer Garrard. It was auctioned off alongside other valuables from Attallah's Mayfair, London apartment, according to Sotheby's.

Garrard lent Princess Diana the pendant in 1987. She wore it with a purple and black velvet dress to a fundraiser held by Garrad for Birthright, a charity that aims to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth, according to Sotheby's.

The Princess of Wales' engagement ring – a sapphire and diamond design – was also made by Garrard.

Attallah, who died in 2021, was group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, which was later renamed Garrard & Co. The company served as the Royal Family's Crown Jewlers, meaning it maintained the family's prized jewels, until 2007.

Attallah's son, Ramsay Attallah, said Diana wore the amethyst pendant several times. Attallah, who was good friends with Diana, acquired the cross when she died in 1997. It hasn't been worn since.

Kardashian reportedly outbid four other people in a bidding war that lasted five minutes, according to BBC News. Kardashian, who owns beauty and fashion brands, is known for wearing lavish jewelry – and has the net worth to back the expensive passion. She is worth an estimated $1.8 billion, according to Forbes.

In 2011, she bought three jade diamond bracelets that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor. The late star's jewelry collection was sold at a Christie's auction. The bangles, created by Lorraine Schwartz, were estimated to sell for $8,000 and Kardashian paid $64,900. The entire collection raked in $137 million at auction.

Schwartz is not only a close friend of Kardashian, but was also friends with Taylor.