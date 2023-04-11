Kim Kardashian to star in upcoming "American Horror Story" season alongside Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian visits Boston and Harvard Business School Kim Kardashian visits Boston and Harvard Business School 00:16

Kim Kardashian is a business mogul, reality star and mom of four, and now she has a new title to add to her growing list: actress. Kardashian will appear in the upcoming 12th season of "American Horror Story," an anthology co-created by producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that takes on a new horror theme each season.

Kardashian will star alongside Emma Roberts, who has appeared in several seasons of the show, including 2013's "American Horror Story: Coven," where she played a witch, and in 2014's "American Horror Story: Freak Show," where she played a fortune teller.

The newest season of the show, which airs on FX, will be called "American Horror Story: Delicate." Both Kardashian and Roberts shared the news on Instagram, with a video that did not give much away about the plot or theme of the show.

The season was written by Halley Feiffer and is based on the novel "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

"Delicate Condition" is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," according to its description.

Little else about the show has been revealed, including the roles and release date. It is expected to be released in the summer, with more details from Murphy and FX expected in June, according to THR.

Kardashian has held some small acting roles before, and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2021. She also lent her voice to animated movies, including the "Secret Life of Pets" and "Paw Patrol" films. She is also a producer on her family's reality show.

On top of running several businesses, including shapewear line Skims, and a private equity firm Skyy Partners, Kardashian is also studying law.

Roberts, the niece of actress Julia Roberts and daughter of actor Eric Roberts, has been acting since she was a child and recently appeared in 2019's "American Horror Story: 1984" and movies like "Holidate." She has also starred in other Murphy-Falchuk projects before, including the series "Scream Queens."