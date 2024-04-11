Colorado man arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges

A 31-year-old Colorado resident was arrested in Summit County this week as part of a child sexual exploitation investigation. Khidhr Odom faces multiple felony charges.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says Odom was taken into custody on Wednesday after months of work by federal and local investigators and following the execution of a search warrant at his house.

"Multiple internet capable devices were seized. Forensic examinations of the devices yielded additional evidence," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. The exact location of Odom's home wasn't provided, and authorities haven't provided any information about the exact nature of the alleged criminal activity.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a prepared statement that the arrest is the result of residents "citizens and law enforcement working together to keep the community safe."

Anyone who has additional information about the investigation who might be able to help is asked to contact Summit County Sheriff's Office's Detective Taylor Piper at the following phone number: (970) 423-8958. The sheriff's office also provided the number for the national CyberTipline -- 800-843-5678 -- for anyone to report possible child sexual exploitation.