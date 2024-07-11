Keystone Resort offers snow tubing for relief from heat in Colorado

If you're looking for a spot to get out of the potential triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the weekend in Denver, look west towards the mountains. Specifically, 11,600 feet up.

The Keystone snow tubing hill is up and running from Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during summer operations. It's a first for Pete and Christine Torres, who are visiting from Tampa, Florida.

CBS

"We have actually tubed on this hill in the winter," Torres said. "But this is the first time we have been to Colorado in the summer, and it is awesome. Very cool."

The duel lanes send your tub racing down a steep angle, and then a magic carpet ride back up to the top completes the circuit. It's the product of a lot of hard work from employees.

"Our crews use the snowcats to really push the snow around, keeping it together in the early summer months," said Maxwell Winter, communications manager.

The snow is pushed from the winter snow fort over a hill to land where they can repurpose it for the sledding hill. It's just one of the awesome high country things folks are targeting to get out of the hot weather heading our way.

CBS

"Not only is it nice and cool, the lake is nearby, there are activities, we saw a concert at the Dillon Amphitheater," Torres said. "It is awesome, we rode bikes to Frisco, very cool."

Winter also pointed to the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival for folks who were looking for something after tubing closes for the day.