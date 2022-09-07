Kevin Thomas of Estes Park accused of sexual contact with a minor, possession of child porn

Larimer County investigators arrested a man after they say a lengthy investigation led to the discovery of multiple child sex crimes.

Suspect Kevin Thomas Ryan, 43, of Estes Park was arrested in Longmont on Sept. 3 after Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated for multiple felonies related to child sex crimes.

LARIMER COUNTY

According to the press release, deputies got a search warrant for Ryan's home in the 200 block of Lost Brook Drive that was used the same day of his arrest. They searched his home for child porn.

Investigators say they also learned afterward Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and believe there could be more victims.

Originally, LCSO started looking into Ryan's accused activities after receiving a cyber tip through Colorado's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. That tip first came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated child pron images were downloaded using the IP address at Ryan's home.

Ryan faces charges for Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child, Enticement of a Child, Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Internet Luring of a Child and Obscenity.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868, where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.