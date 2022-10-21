Watch CBS News
Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear appeal on state Sen. Kevin Priola recall effort

/ AP

Colorado's Supreme Court has let stand a lower court judge's ruling that postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against a state senator who switched parties to Democrat.

Kevin Priola said he was switching to protest what he called the GOP's refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Supreme Court declined without comment to hear the appeal by Advance Colorado Action, a conservative group backing the circulation of recall petitions in Priola's suburban Denver district.

The lower court's preliminary injunction temporarily enhanced Democrats' ability to retain a majority in the state Senate. Advance Colorado Action says it is considering its options, including possibly renewing its effort in January.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 11:09 AM

