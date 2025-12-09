Watch CBS News
Shooting at Kentucky State University kills 1; suspect in custody, officials say

By
Kiki Intarasuwan
One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University, the city of Frankfort said Tuesday.

A suspect has been arrested, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The wounded person was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, the city said.

"We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let's pray for all those affected," Beshear said on social media.

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an "active aggressor" on KSU's campus in Frankfort around 3:35 p.m., adding that the campus is on lockdown until further notice.

A spokesperson for KSU said the university is working on "gathering accurate and complete information."

"Once all information are collected and verified, the University will issue an official statement," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

