Kenneth Sargent sentenced to life in Colorado prison without parole after stabbing brother with sword

An Adams County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday. Kenneth Sargent was convicted of first-degree murder on Dec. 7 following a 9-day jury trial in Adams County Court.

Sargent, 62, was involved in a verbal disagreement with his brother, Roy Sargent, at a home along 118th Place in Westminster on June 26, 2021. During the verbal dispute on the front porch, Kenneth pulled out a large sword and swung it in Roy's direction.

Kenneth stabbed Roy once in the heart and the arm and Roy stumbled and fell to the ground outside. A neighbor who saw what happened called 911 and rushed to Roy's side.

Roy quickly lost consciousness after saying, "He stabbed me." He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Kenneth remained in the home and kept officers outside in a standoff until he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. The neighbor who tried to help Roy told police he heard Kenneth say to Roy, "I'm going to kill you."

"This was a horrific and tragic case," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "The defendant used a sword – in broad daylight -- to take the life of his brother. I appreciate the hard work of my team on this difficult case. My thoughts are and will continue to be with the family who had to endure a level of pain and suffering that is truly impossible to comprehend."

Kenneth pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. An Adams County jury convicted Kenneth of first-degree murder on Dec. 7 and a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.