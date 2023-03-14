Kendrick Castillo's family pushes for public release of STEM School shooting documents

Kendrick Castillo's family continues to push for a report about the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch to be made public. Castillo, an 18-year-old student, was shot and killed after he rushed one of the shooters in May 2019.

Kendrick Castillo CBS

The attorney for John and Maria Castillo said they have taken depositions and obtained thousands of documents about what happened. They want to make the documents public, claiming they show urgently-needed changes to school safety.

The attorney said the school is using a loophole to try to prevent a public trial and has instead offered a settlement.

The Castillos have refused the $387,000 and are asking the Colorado Court of Appeals to allow a trial.