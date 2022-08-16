Kelly Brough, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO, files to run for mayor

Kelly Brough, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO, files to run for mayor

Kelly Brough, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO, files to run for mayor

For the first time in 12 years, the race for mayor of Denver is wide open, and already the pool of candidates is growing.

Kelly Brough threw her hat into the ring Monday, becoming the first high profile candidate in a race that could draw some big names. Eight other candidates have also filed with the city to run for mayor.

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce

Brough serves as the President and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. She served as Chief of Staff to Mayor John Hickenlooper, who then went on to serve two terms as Colorado's governor and is currently in Washington serving as one of two Senators from the Centennial State. During her time in Denver's municipal government, she implemented Denver's pay for performance program and the city's 3-1-1 service.

She was also the first female director of human relations for the City and County of Denver.

Recently, Brough worked at MSU Denver as Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for launching major student-focused initiatives. She left the university late last year.

Brough has announced her intent to participate in Denver's Fair Elections Fund.

So far, other announced candidates for mayor are Marcus Giavanni, Ken Simpson, Jesse Lashawn Parris, Terrance Roberts, Ean Tafoya, Anne Burrell, Andre Rougeot, and Alex Cowans. The election takes place in 2023.