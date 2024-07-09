Colorado ice cream truck company cited for no license following report about sex offender employee

A Colorado ice cream business is also facing criminal trouble after one of its employees was found to be a registered sex offender.

The Ice Cream Wagon was recently found to be operating without a license, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, after CBS News Colorado reported about one its employees -- a registered sex offender.

Previously, it was confirmed Keith Frazier was working as a truck driver for the ice cream company in Denver. He is also registered sex offender in the state.

Mother Julie Senger previously spoke to CBS Colorado's Karen Morfitt about her daughter's experience with Frazier and the ice cream company. Senger's family lives in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, where her almost 13-year-old daughter and some friends were walking home from the a local pool when they stopped at the Ice Cream Wagon Frazier was driving to buy treats.

"He gave them their ice cream, they tried to give him money, and he says he only takes Venmo, and, that time, he said 'I didn't realize you were running for so long. Do you guys want to get in my truck and I will give you a ride back to the pool?'" Senger previously relayed to CBS Colorado.

The offer immediately made Senger uncomfortable. Then, she found a community Facebook post detailing a similar incident with information about Frazier, and she discovered he was registered as a sex offender in the state.

While Colorado doesn't have any laws that say where a sex offender can and cannot work, the City of Denver does have a licensing requirement, both for the owner of the truck and for each individual ice cream vendor, which does include an FBI background check.

Since this report about Frazier, it's now known through Excise and Licenses that Ice Cream Wagon was criminally cited for necessity to license a mobile food truck.

The case will now be handled by the city attorney's office, and the owner could face $999 fine or up to one year in jail.