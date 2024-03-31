1 dead, 1 in serious condition after kayaking incident on Chatfield Reservoir in Colorado

The body of a man in his thirties was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir overnight, agencies confirmed on Sunday morning. The man originally went missing in a kayaking incident in the Jefferson County-area of the reservoir with a fellow kayaker on Saturday evening before he was found dead.

SOUTH METRO FIRE

South Metro Fire Rescue originally confirmed on social media it was responding to two kayakers on the west side of the reservoir after it received a call for a water rescue. One person made it to the shore early in the response and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, per fire rescue.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks & Wildlife were involved in the rescue operation during the original response. But just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, JCSO shared on social media the search for the victim had turned into a recovery operation instead of rescue.

On Sunday morning, CPW confirmed its Marine Evidence Recovery Team found the body of the missing kayaker overnight, and JCSO confirmed it would investigate the circumstances of the kayaker's death.

The identity of the victim had not been released on Sunday morning, pending confirmation through the coroner's office.