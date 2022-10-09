CBS News Colorado former anchor Kathy Walsh inducted into Denver Press Club Hall of Fame

CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame.

CBS

Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive.

Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.

Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution.

Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021.

Congrats Kathy!