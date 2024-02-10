Kanye West criticized by Ozzy Osbourne, Donna Summer's estate for allegedly using uncleared samples for new album

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and the estate of the late singer Donna Summer, both publicly accused Kanye West of using recordings of their music without permission for the rapper's latest album.

West's album "Vultures 1" — a collaboration with singer and rapper Ty Dolla $ign — hit streaming services early Saturday morning.

"Vultures 1" was previewed at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night, and clips from the show proliferated on social media, teasing a song "Carnival" that Osbourne took issue with for allegedly sampling a clip from a 1983 live performance of the Black Sabbath song "Iron Man."

In a social media post Friday, Osbourne wrote that West, who performs under the name Ye, had "asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'Iron Man' from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many."

Osbourne, who was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, went on to allege that West "went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"

West had previously sampled "Iron Man" in his 2010 song "Hell of a Life" — a section of which replaced the uncleared sample in the final version of "Carnival" which was released Saturday.

CBS News has reached out to representatives of both Osbourne and West.

The estate of the late singer Donna Summer also alleged in a social media post Saturday that West used her 1977 hit "I Feel Love without their permission on the new album track "Good (Don't Die)."

In a statement posted to the late singer's Instagram account, her estate wrote that "Kanye West…asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it's I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!" the post read.

Television personality Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy Osbourne, was tagged in the post. In her own social media post Saturday, Sharon Osbourne wrote that "the Osbourne family have never wanted any association with Kanye West."

"I Feel Love" was prominently sampled in Beyonce's 2022 song "Summer Renaissance."

Beginning in 2022, the "Heartless" rapper faced significant backlash for a series of antisemitic statements which resulted in multiple suspensions of his then-Twitter and Instagram accounts. The ensuing fallout from his antisemitic comments was immense. He was dropped from lucrative partnership deals with Adidas and Gap, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago rescinded his honorary degree. Comedian Stephen Colbert also banned him from CBS' "The Late Show."

West's X and Instagram accounts have since been reinstated.

This also isn't the first time West has had an uncleared sample recreated. On his debut album "The College Dropout," rap legend Lauryn Hill famously denied clearing her song "Mystery of Iniquity" for use. In the final version, Chicago singer Syleena Johnson is credited with a feature for filling in the vocals.