Kaiser Permanente employees on the picket line for third day of strike

Kaiser Permanente employees hit the picket lines for the third day as negotiations continue

Kaiser Permanente employees returned to the picket lines for the third day on Friday in what is the largest health care strike in U.S. history. Three thousand Kaiser employees in Colorado are among those 75,000 in four other states who are on strike for better working conditions.

Employees want Kaiser to address staffing shortages they claim jeopardize the quality of care. They are also striking for higher wages.

Kaiser Permanente employees on strike in Colorado. CBS

"We're here today to fight for a better contract. We're not asking for much, you know, for our patients so we can continue to serve the community, to help them get in and get seen and taken care of," said one striking Kaiser Permanente employee.

Kaiser Permanente has issued a statement that they are still at the bargaining table and that they are making progress.