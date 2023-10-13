Watch CBS News
Tentative deal reached after Kaiser Permanente strike that involved about 3,000 Coloradans

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Kaiser Permanente and union workers have reached a tentative deal a little more than a week after the nation's largest ever health care workers' strike.

Kaiser Permanente Health Care Workers Go On Strike
Striking Kaiser Permanente workers on Oct. 6, 2023 in Vallejo, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

More than 75,000 union workers, including about 3,000 here in Colorado, picketed for three days last week. It also took place in California, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and the nation's capital.

They wanted better pay and benefits and a long-term solution to deal with staffing shortages.

The union stated in a Facebook post on Friday morning that the tentative deal was reached.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

