Arapahoe County K-9s enjoy special assignment: Working at Broncos training camp

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Broncos training camp went to the dogs on Tuesday. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office assigned K-9s Rex and Zeke to work at the camp.

They had a chance to meet the cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, but agreed the real highlight was hanging out with Russell Wilson.

Rex and Zeke had a doggone great time working at Broncos Training Camp. 🐾 The pups made some new friends while hanging...

Posted by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Their human partners commented on what a nice guy the new starting quarterback is.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 12:12 PM

