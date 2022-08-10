Arapahoe County K-9s enjoy special assignment: Working at Broncos training camp

Broncos training camp went to the dogs on Tuesday. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office assigned K-9s Rex and Zeke to work at the camp.

They had a chance to meet the cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, but agreed the real highlight was hanging out with Russell Wilson.

Their human partners commented on what a nice guy the new starting quarterback is.