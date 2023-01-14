Juvenile suspect in custody following N. Atchison Way homicide, according to Denver Police Department

Mother seeks justice after her daughter was shot & killed while sitting in a car

A male juvenile suspect is in custody following a shooting that occurred in a Montebello neighborhood that left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to Denver Police Department.

The department issued an announcement late Friday night saying a suspect was in custody for the homicide.

DPD says, the suspect is being held in custody for investigation of first-degree murder.

Due to the arrestee being a juvenile, additional information about the incident is not available for release, including his name, an arrest affidavit, or a booking photo.

Authorities say Denver police officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Peoria on Wednesday around 6:20 p.m.

The incident initially occurred in the 5400 block of N. Atchison Way, but an initial call came from 4600 N. Peoria, where the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

Early Friday, CBS News Colorado reporter Jasmine Arenas spoke to the victim's family as they were pleading for immediate justice following the shooting.

"It is not supposed to be like this, we aren't supposed to be burying our babies, they're supposed to bury us when we are old," the victim's mother cried.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges as proper protocol, while the office of the medical examiner plans to release the name of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.