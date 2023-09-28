Justin Simmons returns to Broncos practice after hip injury

Safety Justin Simmons returned to the practice field on Wednesday after a hip injury sidelined him last week and is expected to play against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.



Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Sept. 10, 2023. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

"The loss was bad, I mean really bad," Simmons said after practice. "But the moral of the story is this next game can't come fast enough. And a win just kind of cures all things. ... And so for us, Sunday's a new slate, a new opponent."

Against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday Denver's defense clearly missed their leader.

Delarrin Turner-Yell started in place of the All-Pro safety and things didn't go well. Miami gashed the Broncos defense for 726 total yards in their dominant 70-20 win.