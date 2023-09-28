Watch CBS News
Justin Simmons returns to Broncos practice after hip injury

Safety Justin Simmons returned to the practice field on Wednesday after a hip injury sidelined him last week and is expected to play against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.

"The loss was bad, I mean really bad," Simmons said after practice. "But the moral of the story is this next game can't come fast enough. And a win just kind of cures all things. ... And so for us, Sunday's a new slate, a new opponent."

Against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday Denver's defense clearly missed their leader.

Delarrin Turner-Yell started in place of the All-Pro safety and things didn't go well. Miami gashed the Broncos defense for 726 total yards in their dominant 70-20 win.

