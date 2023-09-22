Broncos Week 3 Injury Report: Justin Simmons nursing hip injury
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with an injured hip. He missed most of training camp with a groin injury.
Simmons appeared to be walking around without any discomfort in the locker room on Wednesday.
Simmons' six interceptions tied for the league lead last year despite missing a month with a thigh injury he suffered in the 2022 opener.
So far it's not clear if he'll play in the Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins in Florida on Sunday.
