Broncos Week 3 Injury Report: Justin Simmons nursing hip injury

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with an injured hip. He missed most of training camp with a groin injury.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons on September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Simmons appeared to be walking around without any discomfort in the locker room on Wednesday.

Simmons' six interceptions tied for the league lead last year despite missing a month with a thigh injury he suffered in the 2022 opener.

So far it's not clear if he'll play in the Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins in Florida on Sunday.