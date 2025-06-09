Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dismissed

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against his "It Ends With Us" co-star, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday, according to court documents.

Baldoni accused the couple, along with Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane, of civil extortion and defamation after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in a complaint filed in December. Baldoni has denied the accusations.

Baldoni also filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which was the first to report Lively's sexual harassment complaint. That lawsuit was also dismissed Monday.

Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, which was a plaintiff in his suit, are able to amend some of the claims by June 23, the judge ruled.

Lawyers for Lively called the judge's decision "a total victory and a complete vindication."

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said in a statement.

Representatives for Baldoni did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The legal fight between Lively and Baldoni came months after the August 2024 release of "It Ends With Us," an adaptation of the 2016 Colleen Hoover novel about a relationship that becomes abusive.

But rumors of their feud swirled during the promotion of the film, as Baldoni did most of his press separately from Lively and other cast members.

Lively's complaint alleged that following a meeting to address "repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior" by Baldoni, who also directed the film, and Jamey Heath, the CEO of Wayfarer and a producer of the film, they began "a multi-tiered plan" to ruin the actress' reputation.

Her complaint included screenshots of alleged texts between Baldoni's publicist, Jennifer Abel, and crisis PR specialist Melissa Nathan, in which Abel says Baldoni "wants to feel like she can be buried." Nathan's alleged replies include "we can't write we will destroy her" and "you know we can bury anyone."

In the now-dismissed countersuit, Baldoni alleged Lively "stole Wayfarer's movie, hijacked Wayfarer's premiere, destroyed Plaintiffs' personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely."