Justin Adams to be honored as one of Denver's "African Americans Who Make a Difference"

CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams is one of the "African Americans Who Make a Difference" this year, according to the publication Denver Urban Spectrum.

The awards are being presented on Thursday night to a group of Coloradans who are making a difference in the lives of others.

Denver Urban Spectrum presents their list every year during Black History Month. Their awards ceremony and banquet is being held at the RTL Foundation on Welton Street.

Adams is one of 16 honorees. He covers news and sports for CBS News Colorado both as an anchor and a reporter. He grew up in Denver and graduated from both Montbello High School and the University of Colorado.

"I love to tell stories and to be able to entertain others. It's a passion of mine and being able to do this job is truly a dream come true," Adams said.

See reporting by Adams from the chilly MLK Marade this year below:

The other people selected for the award in 2024 are as follows: Antwaun Johnson, Arvian Harper, Bathsheba Walker, Bobbie Alexander, Chevy Lowe, Eeland Stribling, Javon Brame, Krystal Ryan, Lisa Buckley, Micah Smith, Michael Atkins, Narcy Jackson, Pastor Vernon Jones Jr., Rodney Bates and Yvonne Moore.