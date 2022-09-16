Watch CBS News
Jury selection underway for Michael Close, accused of shooting, killing Isabella Thallas

/ CBS Colorado

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Michael Close. He is accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas. The 21-year-old was with her boyfriend in June of 2020, walking their dog in the Denver Ballpark neighborhood when a man with an assault rifle, that didn't belong to him, opened fire.

Closing is facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty. 

