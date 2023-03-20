Jury selection begins in Letecia Stauch murder trial for death of stepson Gannon

The trial of a Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020 began on Monday. Letecia Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Gannon Stauch.

Letecia Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

Prosecutors have presented evidence they claim links Stauch to the January 2020 murder. They said that investigators found Gannon's blood on Stauch's shoe, found her DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that she traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared. The child's remains were found there in March 2020.

Defense attorneys had sought to create doubt that Stauch committed the murder by suggesting someone else could have entered their Colorado Springs home around the time Gannon died.

Gannon Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

Stauch is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and tampering with a deceased human being. Jury selection began Monday and is expected to take up to two weeks. The trial is expected to last several weeks.