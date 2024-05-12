Jury finds former Colorado gymnastics coach guilty of sexual assault on child

An Englewood man who was arrested for sexual assault months after he closed his gymnastics business was convicted by an Arapahoe County jury last month.

Erik Oldham owned and coached at A+ Athletics in Centennial until August of 2021, according to a press release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A victim came forward in late 2021 with accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Oldham was arrested in May 2022. He was charged with five felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The jury found him guilty April 25.

Erik Oldham following his arrest in May 2022. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Remarkably, the 39-year-old was also arrested just five weeks before the start of his trial for publicly exposing his genitals in a Colorado mountain town. CBS News Colorado obtained a court document from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department detailing its officer's response to a Winter Park pub on February 24.

The officer was told an intoxicated man had been kicked out of Devil's Craft and was trying to regain entry. Oldham was argumentative with the officer. Employees of the bar told the officer Oldham was combative with them as well. They said he urinated near the business's front door after he was physically removed, according to the arrest affidavit.

Oldham's blood-alcohol content measured .300 in a preliminary breathalyzer test performed by police later that night. A person is considered legally drunk in Colorado if they register anything higher than .08 on the device.

The building on South Dillon Court in Centennial which previously housed Erik Oldham's gymnastics business, A+ Athletics. CBS

Arapahoe County authorities fear there may be more sexual assault victims stemming from Oldham's time as a gymnastics coach. Anyone with information about such conduct is asked to call sheriff's office tip line at (720) 874-8477.

Meantime, Oldham sits in the Arapahoe County Jail awaiting his sentencing on July 8th.