Literacy is fun at the Junior League's Read 2 Kids events

In the wake of the pandemic, fewer Colorado students are reading at grade level. It's a cap that the Junior League of Denver's Read 2 Kids program may help bridge.

Recently, Junior League members held a Read 2 Kids event at Tennyson Knolls Preparatory School in Westminster.

"The idea behind it is to encourage literacy within the family," said Carson Maczuzak, Vice President of Community for the Junior League of Denver.

Students and their families were invited for dinner. A DJ played, and the school mascot was on hand.

"All the children here will go away with a backpack and a couple of books," Maczuzak said.

In addition to the books and the backpacks, the students get to do a craft project based on the book.

"So the book is 'What can you do with a Paleta?' So, the kids are making Paletas of their own creation," Maczuzak explained.

"The book they picked, this year, is actually in English and Spanish, and a lot of our families are Spanish-speaking, so I think that will even increase the literacy that goes on at home," said Molly Mojden, Principal at Tennyson Knolls. "It's really about having everyone come together, and show the importance of reading especially at home."

Literacy night is among the many fun, family ways that Tennyson Knolls celebrates learning, and the Junior League of Denver is happy to help.

"We'd love to instill a love of learning and a love of reading in these kiddos," Maczuzak told CBS News Colorado.

The Junior League is working to end the cycle of systemic poverty among families and reading is an important part of that.

During 2022, the Junior League of Denver gave away more than 3,000 books to 1,250 children.

For more information, visit https://www.jld.org/community/read-2-kids.