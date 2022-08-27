Judi's House moves into new facility after 20 years of helping grieving children

Judi's House moves mission to help grieving children to Aurora after 20 years

For 20 years, Judi's House has offered help to grieving children and their families from two historic mansions in Denver's City Park neighborhood.

Saturday was their grand opening of a new facility in East Aurora.

The 26,000-square-foot space offers brighter, more defined spaces for children and their families.

Former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese and his wife Brook started Judi's House 20 years ago as a tribute to his mother who died of cancer when he was 12.

The idea is to make sure kids have the support they need.

The new facility offers dedicated space for group counseling as well as art, drama and energy rooms -- a safe space to expend energy.

If you'd like to help, you can still donate to the capital campaign and Judi's House is always looking for volunteers.