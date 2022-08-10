Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation: 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon found dead at Southwest Recreation Center in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A teenager was found dead near a baseball field in Denver recently, and investigators believe his death was a homicide. 

Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect who killed 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon at Southwest Recreation Center (9200 W Saratoga Place) on Monday. 

According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, Aragon was found dead near the baseball diamond at the rec center around 1:15 p.m.

Investigators say Aragon would have turned 15 years old on Wednesday. His cause of death was not confirmed by Crime Stoppers in its release.

There was no immediate information about a suspect in the press release. Anyone with info. can call investigators at 720-913-7867. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

