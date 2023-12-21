Jose Menjivar charged in deadly crash near Broomfield High School that killed a Colorado mom and son

The driver accused in a deadly crash near Broomfield High School that killed a mother and son has been charged. Jose Menjivar has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI for the Dec. 12 crash.

According to police, Menjivar, 37, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra that crashed into the victim's vehicle, a 2016 Mazda CX-5, at Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard in Broomfield. Melissa Powell, 46, and her 16-year-old son Riordan were killed.

Jose Menjivar Broomfield Police

According to a crowdfunding page, Powell leaves behind two other sons.

When Menjivar was released from the hospital he was booked into the Broomfield County Jail. According to prosecutors, this is at least his fourth DUI offense.

Menjivar is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 in Broomfield County Court.