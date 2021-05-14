Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, Mother Of Baby Who Died From Blunt Force Injuries, Arrested 9 Months Later
UPDATE: Jolene Beyer-LaCrue was found not guilty of child abuse resulting in death in February 2024.
DENVER (CBS4) - A 19-year-old woman is in custody in Denver and facing charges in connection with the death of her infant. Jolene Beyer-LaCrue was arrested on Thursday night and is the second person now facing charges in the 2020 death of Gianna Rosales.
Rosales was 9 months old in August when she was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead the next day with the cause of death as blunt force injuries.
Cain Gallardo, Beyer-LaCrue's 21-year-old boyfriend, is already facing charges in the case.
Beyer-LaCrue was being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death
Police arrest documents in the case have been sealed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.