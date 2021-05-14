Watch CBS News
Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, Mother Of Baby Who Died From Blunt Force Injuries, Arrested 9 Months Later

UPDATE: Jolene Beyer-LaCrue was found not guilty of child abuse resulting in death in February 2024.

DENVER (CBS4) - A 19-year-old woman is in custody in Denver and facing charges in connection with the death of her infant. Jolene Beyer-LaCrue was arrested on Thursday night and is the second person now facing charges in the 2020 death of Gianna Rosales.

Rosales was 9 months old in August when she was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead the next day with the cause of death as blunt force injuries.

Cain Gallardo, Beyer-LaCrue's 21-year-old boyfriend, is already facing charges in the case.

Beyer-LaCrue was being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death

Police arrest documents in the case have been sealed.

First published on May 14, 2021 / 10:45 AM MDT

