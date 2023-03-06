Watch CBS News
Jury finds John Affourtit guilty in murder of girlfriend's 3-year-old son

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver jury has found John Affourtit guilty in the death of a 3-year-old boy on Sept. 25, 2018. Affourtit, 37, was found guilty on all counts after the jury deliberated for about 5 hours. 

Prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney's Office claimed Affourtit killed his girlfriend's son at an apartment the couple shared in the 900 block of Dahlia Street. According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, the boy died as a result of blunt force trauma. 

Affourtit was found guilty on March 3 of first-degree murder of a victim under 12, child abuse causing death and reckless endangerment. 

Sentencing is scheduled for April 6. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 2:08 PM

