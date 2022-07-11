Watch CBS News
Joe Sakic named Colorado Avalanche president of hockey operations, Chris MacFarland named new GM

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Joe Sakic named 'GM of the Year' at day 1 of NHL Draft in Montreal
Joe Sakic named 'GM of the Year' at day 1 of NHL Draft in Montreal 00:59

Joe Sakic is transitioning from his role as general manager and into a new position as president of hockey operations with the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL team reported on its website Monday morning.

In the same announcement, the team confirmed Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has also been promoted and named the new Avs general manager.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One
Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche  Dave Sandford/via GETTY


This serves as a significant move for the team following its third Stanley Cup victory in franchise history, as well as Sakic being named the 2022 NHL GM of the year among many other team accolades for the Avs as a whole.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
Chris MacFarland of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022. BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY

The Avs website did not confirm immediately in its article how and when roles will shift for the upcoming NHL season. But in general, a president of hockey operations serves in an executive advisory role, as the general manager continues to serve as the immediate supervisor and decision maker for player personnel. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

