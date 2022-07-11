Joe Sakic named Colorado Avalanche president of hockey operations, Chris MacFarland named new GM

Joe Sakic named 'GM of the Year' at day 1 of NHL Draft in Montreal

Joe Sakic is transitioning from his role as general manager and into a new position as president of hockey operations with the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL team reported on its website Monday morning.

In the same announcement, the team confirmed Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has also been promoted and named the new Avs general manager.

Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche Dave Sandford/via GETTY

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations and Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/qaTMel3wei — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 11, 2022





This serves as a significant move for the team following its third Stanley Cup victory in franchise history, as well as Sakic being named the 2022 NHL GM of the year among many other team accolades for the Avs as a whole.

Chris MacFarland of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022. BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY

The Avs website did not confirm immediately in its article how and when roles will shift for the upcoming NHL season. But in general, a president of hockey operations serves in an executive advisory role, as the general manager continues to serve as the immediate supervisor and decision maker for player personnel.