Joe Neguse is now the highest-ranking member of Colorado's Congressional delegation in almost a century

This week Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, was elected as the Assistant Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives. Neguse is now the fourth highest-ranking Democrat in the chamber.

The election means he is the highest-ranking member of Colorado's Congressional delegation in almost a century.

Neguse released a prepared statement after the vote saying "As a proud Westerner, I'm committed to ensuring that the people of Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain West have a seat at the table, and will work in my new role to ensure the voices of folks across our country and from every corner of the Democratic Caucus are elevated, included, and heard."

He went on to write "Together, we will work shoulder to shoulder to cut through the chaos created by House Republicans and make good on our promises to the American people. Now, more than ever, we must build a future our communities can believe in."

From a political standpoint, CBS Colorado Democratic analyst Sheila MacDonald said Neguse now sits in a unique position.

"There's a lot of chatter of him running for governor," said MacDonald. "But he also has this track to be Speaker of the House, which is significant. And so he now can choose."

MacDonald expects Neguse to wait on such a decision until after the general election in November.

"After the voters make a decision about which way this country is going then he'll have to make a choice. Does he want to stay and fight in Congress if we turn out to be a Trump nation, or will he come back here and run for governor?"

MacDonald praised Neguse for his ability to seemingly be one of those representatives in Washington who "transcends the state that they're from and become a national leader versus just a leader in Colorado."