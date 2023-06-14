President Joe Biden congratulates Denver Nuggets "in the Mile High City of champions"

President Joe Biden on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate the Denver Nuggets on their NBA championship. It follows similar congratulations from numerous other public figures, including former President Barack Obama.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring the 2021 NBA Championship Milwaukee Bucks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on November 8, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Biden is expected to host the Nuggets in a celebration of the championship at the White House later this year or early next year. A specific date for that hasn't been set yet, but it's likely not going to be for about 6 months. (The celebration for the 2022 champion Golden State Warriors took place in January and the 2021 champion Milwaukee Bucks celebration happened in November of 2021.)

Wednesday's message from the president for the Nuggets on social media was as follows: "Congratulations to MVP Nikola Jokić, Coach Malone, and the entire Denver Nuggets organization for bringing home their first-ever NBA title in the Mile High City of champions."

Obama was much quicker to send out congratulations. On Monday night he tweeted: "Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise's first NBA Championship!"