JJ Watt says he will retire from the NFL after this season

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt hints he will retire from the NFL at the end of the season.
Watt tweeted that last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his "last ever NFL home game." There are two games remaining on the Cardinals' schedule, both are away at Atlanta and San Francisco.
"My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure," he wrote on Twitter, while sharing photos of his family and son, Koa.
The NFL appeared to confirm his retirement, tweeting out the announcement.
Watt did not elaborate on his retirement, but the announcement comes months after his heart was "shocked back into rhythm" following atrial fibrillation. He went on to play days after the procedure.
Watt was drafted in 2011 by the Houston Texans and has since been a defensive superstar in the NFL. Among his many accolades, he's won three NFL defensive player of the year awards, named to five Pro Bowls and picked to be on seven All-Pro teams.
Outside of football, Watt has routinely stepped up with acts of charity and became known for his generosity in Houston, especially in wake of Hurricane Harvey. In the aftermath of devastating hurricane, he donated $100,000 and set up an online fundraiser to help victims, which eventually brought in nearly $42 million.
