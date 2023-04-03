Dr. Jill Biden talks workforce training programs during Denver visit

Dr. Jill Biden visited the state Capitol in Denver on Monday morning. She met with Gov. Jared Polis where they discussed how education and career success don't necessarily equate to getting a 4-year college degree.

Biden talked about how career-connected learning and workforce training programs prepare high school and community college students for jobs and impact lives across the state.

"From new manufacturing jobs to high-speed internet to better airport safety to clean water, these new investments are helping leaders in states and in cities and rural areas improve people's lives," said Biden. "We need to work together to help our students get the education and the training that they need for the careers that they want."

The stop in Denver is part of the Biden-Harris administration's Investing in America Tour, including stops in Michigan, Maine and Vermont. She kicked off the tour in Denver and will continue to Michigan.