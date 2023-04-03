Jill Biden's plane diverted after windshield cracks

Washington — First lady Jill Biden's plane was diverted back to Denver, Colo., on Monday as she was on her way to Michigan because of a cracked windshield, a spokeswoman for the Air Force's 89th Airlift Wing said.

"The aircrew elected to divert the aircraft back to Denver International Airport due to a non-threatening windshield crack to mitigate risks associated with the integrity of the windshield and icing conditions at their destination," the spokeswoman said. "The crew returned safely without any injuries to the passengers or aircrew onboard."

Biden's press secretary Vanessa Valdivia also told CBS News that "everyone is safe." Secret Service said there was "no safety threat" to Biden or her staff.

Biden was in Colorado on Monday to promote her husband's economic policies and highlight workforce training programs. She was headed to Michigan for another event Monday afternoon, but now, her staff says that this leg of the trip will be postponed until a later date. The 89th Airlift Wing spokeswoman said Biden would return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday night via a military plane.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday for similar events.

Ed O'Keefe and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.