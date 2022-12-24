Jewish historic district proposed for Denver's West Side

Residents of West Denver hoping to halt the demolition of Jewish cultural landmarks are working to create a historic district. The proposed district encompasses the area north of West Colfax between Stuart and Zenobia, up toward 17th which borders Sloans Lake. There are about 200 properties within the boundaries.

Pam Smith is one of the West Side neighbors championing the effort. She said, "This is a community that has been here for a very very long time. The synagogue is right across the street and it was built in 1960 and the congregation itself is very old, it started in 1887."

CBS

Smith lives off West Colfax and Winona Court and has seen the neighborhood drastically change. Many English Norman-style cottages have been torn down to make way for fourplex properties.

"Many of the buildings are being destroyed and it just has to stop. The city has to rethink its values."

Jews who began settling "The West Side" in the late 1800s, many fleeing state-sponsored anti-Semitism in their homelands.

Proponents of the special designation fear if more of the original buildings are torn down, a rich history could be erased and the small Jewish community that's still left here – displaced.

Michael Flowers is Director of Preservation Action for Historic Denver. He said, "As the Jewish families moved from the viaduct west across Federal, it's called moving up the hill and settled here, they formed a tight knit Jewish community and we really want to capture that story and be able to preserve that. And the buildings really help tell that story."

Smith was successful in halting the demolition of a house on Winona Court that once belonged to a kosher baker's family. The Boscowitz's owned the Star Bakery, one of many Jewish businesses that thrived here.

"I guess it brought out the old activist in me. Originally there was 11 synagogues here. They're all gone except for Zera Abraham."

Flowers of Historic Denver adds, "We think it's important to keep representation in the historic built environment that helps tell that history. If it gets knocked down, it's gone forever."

Film: "A Grocery Store on Every Corner"

The next phase for efforts to create the West Side Jewish Historic Cultural District involves capturing oral histories of neighbors there. Tatanka Historical Associates will lead this effort.

West Colfax neighbors are also working with Historic Denver and Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval to move the historic district proposal forward.

The next meeting takes place on Wednesday January 11th at 6pm at VFW Post 501.