Jewish community lends helping hand to migrants as influx continue to surge

The Jewish community knows what it's like to feel to unwanted, which is why several Colorado synagogues and Jewish organizations are stepping in to help the migrants arriving in the state.

"Part of that love is because we know what it feels like to be a stranger," said Temple Emanuel Rabbi Emily Hyatt.

He added, "I think what our history teaches us is nothing is guaranteed. It hasn't always been that we had a place to sleep, and the warm clothes, and a place to go and the people to help us. And knowing that in this moment, when we do, that we can reach out and offer that help to someone else, that's a pretty powerful opportunity and one that we couldn't pass up."

Last week the City and County of Denver's Office of Emergency Management connected with Temple Emanuel and other Jewish organizations.

Days later, Temple Emanuel set up a donation site and it had a mountain of clothing donations.

This has been an effort in partnership with Temple Emanuel, Jewish Colorado, the Jewish Community Relations Council, and the greater Front Range Jewish community.

"We were able to sort, pack, and turn that all around by Tuesday morning, where we put it all onto a truck and took it to two different sites that were in need of it," Hyatt said. "I think we clothed about 700 people."

And the need isn't going away. Overnight, at least 182 new migrants arrived in Denver, bringing the total number of migrants served to 2,627 as of Dec. 28.

While other organizations are taking monetary donations and food, Temple Emanuel is solely focused on collecting clothes.

"Anything that is new or gently used. For men, women, and children, but mostly men. Most of the migrants are a small or medium," said Hyatt.

He added, "We are looking specifically for backpacks, for men: jackets, pants and sweatpants, shoes, closed-toed shoes, sneakers, work boots, snow boots, anything that will help keep you warm."

The temple is also collecting socks, underwear, and diapers.

Currently, it is not collecting bedding of any kind. For Temple Emanuel, it's about community helping the community through hard times.

"Nobody started here, and nobody started here with what they needed," Hyatt said. "If we're able to give a person a hand up, or a leg up, or even just a warm pair of pants, so that they are a little bit more comfortable, then we've got to do it."

Temple Emanuel is requesting that donations only be dropped off during drop-off hours, which are Mondays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on acceptable donations and directions, visit: https://bit.ly/3WzrRs6