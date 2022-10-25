2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death

Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting.

They were last seen running southbound from the parking lot through two adjacent buildings and captured on camera getting into a gold Chevy truck at the apartment complex a short time later. The truck was driven by a third party.

A shelter-in-place was set up for residents between South Harlan Street and Sheridan Boulevard, and Hampden Ave and Lehigh Ave while deputies and Jefferson County SWAT cleared several of the buildings in the apartment complex.

Law enforcement located the gold Chevy truck and were able to take the driver into custody in the 2400 block of W. 29th Avenue. The driver was released and not facing any charges related to the murder.

Garcia, 20, remains in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center and Vargas-Vigil is being held on the felony warrant out of Jefferson County by Denver police at the downtown detention facility. In addition to the murder and robbery charges, Vargas-Vigil is facing charges of second-degree assault for assaulting a Denver police officer during his arrest on Oct. 24. That officer suffered a separated shoulder and other minor injuries.